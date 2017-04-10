Kyra Coates

”My art is an exploration into this unification of the spiritual dimensions with the mundane aspects of living in a human body through exploration of form, formlessness in abstraction, and expressions of sexuality and sensuality. It is the unification of the sacred and the mundane, the masculine and the feminine, the dual nature of reality into oneness. It is a celebration of power and freedom in form! Everything to be experienced. All to be honored and loved.”
— “Een erotische ontdekkingstocht vol fantasie en verbeelding” —