Illustraties van Ola Marchoka

Here you can find a selection of my personal work, where cuteness and cruelty fade into one another. Most of my illustrations are inspired by childish yet brutal world of myths and fairytales, pin-up art and oldschool tattoos… and all of them made with love to pink and black.
I’m a professional digital illustrator and senior art director from Poland. I began my work as a freelancer in 2007 and my illustrations appeared in several books and magazines. After attending European Academy of Arts in Warsaw, I earned my Master of Arts degree in Graphic Design in 2009. Since then, I’m working in the entertainment and advertising industry, focusing on interactive media. I made projects for brands and companies like Ericsson Poland, Egmont Poland, Aviva Commercial Union, Papermate, M&M’s, Wunder-Baum, Nestlé, Nescafé, Sodexo, Wydawnictwa Szkolne i Pedagogiczne, Tagemi and more. In my personal artwork, I combine experience in traditional drawing and painting with digital art. http://www.olamarchocka.com/index.htm
“Artist whose work can be seen as an icon of Cuteness. Her decorated in shades of gray and pink graphics show the magical world filled with demonic women and evil creatures, which strongly contrasts with the Sweet Side of the Force…”
Malgorzata Wrzesniak PhD – Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University, Warsaw